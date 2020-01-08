Cowboys hold press conference following departure from Jason Garrett

Tobin McDuff brought Texomans the information on a big day for the Dallas Cowboys franchise.

A season of frustration for America’s team culminating with Jerry Jones deciding the franchise would move forward without Jason Garrett after 9.5 seasons as the head coach.

The Cowboys new direction will be under the guidance of Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy coached the Green Bay Packers to nine playoff appearances in 13 seasons including a Super Bowl title when the packers beat Pittsburgh at AT&T Stadium in 2011.

Many feel McCarthy will be the perfect fit to take Dak Prescott’s game to the next level after successfully working with both Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.

The Cowboys brass is at the star in Frisco Wednesday afternoon where McCarthy is being introduced as the ninth head coach in franchise history.

