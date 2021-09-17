Cowboys look to Parsons as pass rush option against Chargers

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) — With DeMarcus Lawerence out for several weeks and Randy Gregory in COVID-19 protocol, the Cowboys look to rookie linebacker Micah Parsons to pressure Chargers QB Justin Herbert.

The former pass rusher turned linebacker has been getting lots of work as the former leading up to Sunday’s game. Rookie Chauncey Golston also impressed throughout camp, along with free-agent pickup Tarell Basham also available for the Cowboys to rush the passer.

Cowboys safeties Damontae Kazee, thigh, and Donovan Wilson, groin, have been listed as questionable.

