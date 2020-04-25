1  of  5
Breaking News
No new cases, one more recovery from COVID-19 in Wichita Co. Non-essential businesses open, with face coverings Six more patients recover from COVID-19, no new cases in Wichita Co. Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co., total now 75 Three more patients recover from COVID-19 in Wichita Co., total now 25
Live Now:
KFDX 3 News at 10 p.m.
1  of  13
Closings & Delays
CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Cowboys pick OU DT Neville Gallimore in round 3, pick 82 overall

Silver Star Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRISCO (KFDX/KJTL) — The Dallas Cowboys selected defensive tackle Neville Gallimore with the 82nd overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Gallimore is originally from Ontario, Canada and played college football at OU.

Gallimore had 8.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss over his career, so his ability to disrupt is there.

Gallimore has a lot of untapped physical potential; at 6’2″ and over 300 pounds, he reportedly can dunk on a standard basketball hoop.

With a few improvements, Gallimore could end up being viewed as a steal. He was ranked 49th overall by ESPN but fell to the Cowboys at pick 82.

  • Position — Defensive Tackle
  • College — University of Oklahoma
  • Height — 6’2″
  • Weight — 304 pounds
  • Strengths — Shows flashes of potential, very strong work ethic and follow-thru
  • Weaknesses — Lacks some coordination, technique could use improvement

Combine Stats

40-Yard DashBench PressVertical JumpBroad Jump3 Cone DrillShuttle (20)
4.79 sec23 reps7.97 sec5.01 sec

Dallas Cowboys 2020 Draft Picks

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News