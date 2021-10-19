Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee arrested, charged with DWI

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) — Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested and charged with DWI Tuesday morning.

According to the Dallas Cowboys’ official website, Kazee was arrested around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning in The Colony, a suburb of Frisco. Kazee failed a sobriety test. He posted his $2,500 bond and was released Tuesday afternoon.

The Cowboys’ just started their bye week and head coach Mike McCarthy talked Monday to the team about being smart and safe. McCarthy gave the team a full week of practice off.

“Yeah, we talked about it last week when I told them what the schedule was going to be,” McCarthy said on Monday. “Talked about the distractions and what we don’t want. We have an outstanding season – 5-1, where we are. Make sure that everybody is taking care of themselves and spend as much time as they can with family and friends.”

The club declined to comment on Tuesday.