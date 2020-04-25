1  of  5
Cowboys select DB Trevon Diggs with pick 51

FRISCO (KFDX/KJTL) — The Dallas Cowboys selected Alabama DB Trevon Diggs with the 51st overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Diggs was a full-time starter at the University of Alabama, with three interceptions and 11 pass deflections.

Diggs immediately fills a position of need, with CB Byron Jones leaving the team in free agency.

The last name might ring a bell, as he’s the brother of WR Stefon Diggs, formerly of the Minnesota Vikings, now with the Buffalo Bills.

Many experts and insiders linked Diggs to the Cowboys in the first round

  • Position — Cornerback
  • College — Alabama
  • Height — 6′ 1″
  • Weight — 205 pounds
  • Strengths — Elite size, natural wide receiver instincts, talent as a returner
  • Weaknesses — Needs work on fundamentals and discipline

Dallas Cowboys 2020 Draft Picks

  • Round 1: CeeDee Lamb, WR (Oklahoma)
  • Round 3: Pick 82 Overall
  • Round 4: Pick 123 Overall
  • Round 5: Pick 164 Overall
  • Round 5: Pick 179 Overall
  • Round 6: Pick 197 Overall
  • Round 7: Pick 231 Overall

