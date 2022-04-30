LAS VEGAS (SILVER STAR NATION) — The Dallas Cowboys added another Tiger linebacker to their depth chart with pick 176 in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Damone Clark, linebacker for Louisiana State University, was a teammate of 2021 Fourth Round selection Jabril Cox, who was also a linebacker for LSU.

The two Tigers are now reunited as Cowboys, and if they’re anything like they were at LSU, we’ve got exciting times ahead.

In addition to football, Clark participated in track in high school, particularly the 4X100 relay and the javelin. He was a leader on his team and considered a four-star recruit out of high school.

Clark was a part of the 2020 National Championship team led by QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja’Marr Chase, two former LSU Tigers that are now Cincinnati Bengals. Clark’s daughter was born a week later.

He wasn’t an every game starter for the Tigers until his senior season. Prior, despite starting only 5 games in 2020, he lead LSU in tackles with 63.

Clark’s senior year? A completely different story, in the best possible way.

Clark started every game of the 2021 season, racking up a ridiculous 135 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 4 passes defended and an interception.

The effort was good enough to earn Clark First Team All-SEC honors, Second Team All-American honors, and his 135 tackles were good for best in the defense-heavy SEC.

Clark was a finalist for the Butkus Award, given to the nation’s best linebacker. Micah Parsons won the award in 2021.

Clark wore number 18 at LSU for two seasons, which is a designated number given to a player who has a “selfless attitude that has become the epitome of being an LSU football player,”

Clark is a 2nd round pick based on talent, but an injury will keep him sidelined for his rookie season, hence his plummet to the fifth.

However, if his recovery is successful, the Cowboys got yet another steal in the fifth round.

