FRISCO (KFDX/KJTL) — After trimming their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the Dallas Cowboys have signed 15 players to their practice squad.

Per National Football League rules, the Cowboys will have 17 slots on their practice squad in 2022.

The NFL allows 16 practice squad players for each team, however, they will receive a roster exemption for offensive lineman Isaac Alarcon, who is a part of the NFL’s International Pathway Program, according to DallasCowboys.com.

Michael Gehlken, Dallas Cowboys reporter for the Dallas Morning News, first reported the practice squad signings, which were later confirmed by the likes of Todd Archer, ESPN Cowboys Insider, and Bobby Belt, Cowboys Insider for 105.3 The Fan and NFL Network field producer.

The final list below is confirmed by DallasCowboys.com.

The 15-man practice squad signings are as follows:

According to Gehlken, a deal to add former Atlanta RB Qadree Ollison is in the works but has not been finalized and made official by the team as of publication.

This is a developing story. Stick with the Silver Star Nation for updates on the Dallas Cowboys when the practice squad is finalized and throughout the 2022-23 NFL season.