Former Pitt, James Madison QB Ben DiNucci selected by Dallas in seventh round

FRISCO (KFDX/KJTL) — With their final pick, the Dallas Cowboys selected QB Ben DiNucci from James Madison University with the 231st overall pick in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

DiNucci began his college career at Pitt before transferring to James Madison of the FCS, where he led the Dukes to an FCS championship, throwing for 29 touchdowns against just 6 interceptions on the season.

DiNucci was one of three recipients of the Gary Clark Offensive MVP award his senior season.

DiNucci finished his career at JMU ranked top 10 in five categories; 3rd in completions (479); 4th in passing yards (5,716); 4th in passing touchdowns (45); 6th in pass attempts (687); and 7th in total offense (6,718).

Position — Quarterback

— Quarterback College — University of Pittsburgh / James Madison University

— University of Pittsburgh / James Madison University Height — 6’2″

— 6’2″ Weight — 210 pounds