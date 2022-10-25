FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – According to Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy, it wasn’t Dak Prescott who saved the day on Sunday as the Cowboys came from behind to beat the Detroit Lions.

Like much of the rest of the year, the Cowboys defense is again getting credit for the win. More specifically, Micah Parsons, who made a pivotal play at the goal line to turn momentum around in the game.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says the coach gave credit where credit was definitely due.

Up next for the Cowboys will be the Chicago Bears who put on an impressive performance in their win over the New England Patriots on Monday night.