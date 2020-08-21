McCarthy talks about team progress

In what has undoubtedly been the strangest NFL training camp in history, new Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy says the team has adjusted well to the new protocol.

Speaking to reporters on Friday morning, McCarthy said camp has gone according to plan so far, but the real work lies ahead.

McCarthy talked about the type of practices the Cowboys have been able to hold so far, and the fact that the last two weeks of training camp will be the real test of the team’s preparedness as they head towards the September 13th season opener with the LA Rams.

The NFL canceled the entire preseason due to COVID-19, so the opening game of the regular season will be the first chance coaches have to see the team in action against an opponent.