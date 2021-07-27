McCarthy: Vander Esch ready to play

OXNARD CA (Silver Star Nation) – Following two seasons where injuries impacted his play, Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is making an early mark at the Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California.

Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy met with reporters Tuesday morning to give his thoughts on the teams’ progress as the second week of training camp gets underway.

McCarthy said he has been impressed with the play of several players and is encouraged by the recovery of those who had injuries last season.

Headlining that group, according to McCarthy, is Leighton Vander Esch. The coach says his star linebacker has worked very hard in the off-season to get ready for camp.