SILVER STAR NATION (FRISCO) — After a great 38-3 win against the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 1, 2023, Silver Star Insider Mickey Spagnola said he feels optimistic about the Cowboys’ upcoming games.

Spagnola said it seemed as though cornerback Daron Bland was saying, ‘Hey, don’t worry about Trevon Diggs being gone’.

Bland now has three interceptions in four games and head coach Mike McCarthy sure seems glad to have him on the team.

“He just had a great visit,” McCarthy said. “To get him where we got him, we were thrilled. He’s extremely consistent in everything he does, very high instinctual awareness. He’s off to a hell of a start.”

Could Bland claim the title of NFC Defensive Player of the Week?