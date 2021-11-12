Mickey: Cowboys looking to rebound

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) — The Dallas Cowboys are looking for redemption this week after their shocking defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos last Sunday.

The Cowboys were on a six game winning streak when the 4 and 4 Broncos made them look as bad as the 2020 Cowboys team.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy spoke with reporters on Friday and said he is trying to keep the team upbeat and ready to regroup on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has comments from the Coach.