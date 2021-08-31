Mickey: Cowboys roster not final

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – While it is true the Dallas Cowboys and the other NFL teams had to present their final 53-player rosters by 3 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, those rosters are not set in stone.

Between the players that can be added to the Inured Reserve Recallable list, the Practice Squad, and claims from the waiver wire, many teams will have a different looking roster by opening day.

Among those, the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says the Cowboys will likely make a number of changes to the roster as early as Wednesday afternoon, just 24-hours after the final cuts were announced.

Spagnola says a number of players that were cut, will likely be re-signed by the team and wind up on one of those alternate lists. The choice of Cooper Rush as Dak Prescott’s backup quarterback isn’t necessarily the end of the story either according to an interview Spagnola did with the Silver Star Nation Tuesday afternoon.

Here is the list of players released on Tuesday according to the Cowboys:

Released (not subject to waivers)

QB Garrett Gilbert

S Darian Thompson

CB Deante Burton

LS Jake McQuaide

OT Eric Smith

TE Jeremy Sprinkle

DT Justin Hamilton

Waived