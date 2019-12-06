Mickey: Cowboys season slide

On this Friday morning, there’s probably two ways to look at this Cowboys twenty nineteen season. The first way is they’re slowly dying, a slow death so far in this season.

The second way to look at it is even though they’re sitting here at 6 and 7, well, there can be no worse than tied for first place. Come Sunday, no matter what the Eagles do.

So, the Cowboys come out here and the Chicago Bears basically pick them apart, 31 24. And it wasn’t that close. And this is the fourth loss in five games. It’s three in a row. And the one thing that’s been consistent through this whole stretch is this Cowboys defense is not playing well.

This is the fourth time in these five games they’ve given up at least 26 points. And in those four games, they’re averaging giving up twenty-eight points. This defense has to play better.

The Cowboys took the opening drive in the game, went down and scored. And then two possessions later, the Bears scored, and they ended up scoring 24 consecutive points reminiscent of the Thanksgiving Day game against Buffalo when they gave up 26 consecutive points.

This defense has to play better if the Cowboys are going to pull out of this nosedive.

For the Silver Star Nation Mickey Spagnola here at Soldier Field.