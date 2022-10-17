Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott warms up before an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – Dak Prescott has missed the past five games for the Dallas Cowboys after breaking his thumb on his throwing hand in the team’s opening week loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Prescott had hand surgery the day after his hand collided with that of a Tampa Bay defender resulting in the broken thumb.

After several weeks of rehab, Prescott has been participating in throwing drills for the last five days and now appears ready to resume the starting quarterback role for the Cowboys on Sunday.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says Dak looks good…really good.

The Cowboys face the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on Sunday at noon.