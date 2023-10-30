FRISCO (SILVER STAR NATION) — Despite last week’s 43-20 victory against the Los Angeles Rams, the Cowboys will have to work harder this week to secure a win against the Eagles according to Silver Star Insider Mickey Spagnola.

The Cowboys have a big test coming up this week as they travel to take on the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday, November 5.

“We need to go in there and win a division game because these division games are like a game and a half in some ways,” Head Coach Mike McCarthy said. “Division games are always your most important games and they’re always your hardest games. This is going to be a tough game.”

While the Cowboys are only one loss behind the Eagles, the opposing team currently leads the NFC with a 7-1 record.