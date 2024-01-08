FRISCO (SILVER STAR NATION) — While it’s great the Cowboys claimed a victory against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 7, and won the NFC East, Silver Star Insider Mickey Spagnola said it’s time to focus solely on playoffs.

Nothing matters more than week’s game against the Green Bay Packers where the Cowboys will have the home team advantage, Spagnola said.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy shared that sentiment too, saying if it doesn’t help them win the game, he’s not interested.

“This is the time for all of us to be selfish,” McCarthy said. “You know, every player, every coach, every support staff member. Because, you know, we put so much into this season getting ready for the season. And, we’re right where we need to be. We need to take full advantage of that. And that’s, you know, that’s just really the tightness that we want in the commitment.”

Not only that, Spagnola said, but things are looking better for previously injured players, Tyler Smith and Zach Martin.