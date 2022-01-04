Mickey: Offense needs to get in gear

FRISCO, TX (Adam P. Bradshaw) – The Dallas Cowboys have had two types of offense in the 2021-2022 NFL season, great and terrible.

The team has stomped opponents like Washington, while scoring next to nothing in losses to the Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last Sunday at AT&T, the offense and the kicking game struggled, as evidenced by the fact that quarterback Dak Prescott was the leading rusher in the narrow loss to Arizona.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says it’s playoff time, and the offense needs to figure it out.