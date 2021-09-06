Mickey: Perfect example why preseason is important

Silver Star Nation

by: Dylan Jimenez

Posted: / Updated:

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) — The Dallas Cowboys got a reminder on Saturday that COVID-19 infections are on the rise around the country after All-Pro guard Zack Martin tested positive for the virus.

Silver Star Nation’s Mickey Spagnola said Martin’s chances of returning for the season opener are ‘slim’ and expects backup guard Connor McGovern to get the nod.

McGovern started three preseason games and played over 100 snaps.

“In my position, I am just ready, prepared to go in anytime because you don’t know what’s going to happen at one moment, just next play you got to be ready to go,” McGovern said.

After missing his entire rookie year due to a torn pectoral muscle, McGovern bounced back in 2020 starting eight of the 14 games he played.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here To Donate To Victims Of Hurricane Ida

Red Cross Donate Button

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News