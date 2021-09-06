Mickey: Perfect example why preseason is important

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) — The Dallas Cowboys got a reminder on Saturday that COVID-19 infections are on the rise around the country after All-Pro guard Zack Martin tested positive for the virus.

Silver Star Nation’s Mickey Spagnola said Martin’s chances of returning for the season opener are ‘slim’ and expects backup guard Connor McGovern to get the nod.

McGovern started three preseason games and played over 100 snaps.

“In my position, I am just ready, prepared to go in anytime because you don’t know what’s going to happen at one moment, just next play you got to be ready to go,” McGovern said.

After missing his entire rookie year due to a torn pectoral muscle, McGovern bounced back in 2020 starting eight of the 14 games he played.