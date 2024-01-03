FRISCO, TEXAS (SILVERSTARNATION)— The Dallas Cowboys are (11-5) are fighting for the NFC East title and this weekend will be crucial.

“After all the ups and downs this 2020 NFL season for the Dallas Cowboys, especially after losing back to back games to Buffalo and Miami, things have become very simple,” said Spagnola. “The Cowboys just need to beat the Washington Commanders Sunday at FedEx Field and win the NFC East Division title for the second time in three years.”

Cowboys corner Stephon Gilmore gave his two cents on how he feels about where the team stands.

“We control our own destiny, you know, we we can write our own book, you know, so we know that,” Gilmore said. “This is a big game for this week and you know, we treated this really like a playoff game and we going in it, you know, and we’ve got to take care of business.”

The Cowboys won the first matchup over Washington this season 45-10 in Dallas with four touchdowns from Prescott.

“So the bottom line on Sunday, no matter how they play just win,” Spagnola said.