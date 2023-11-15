FRISCO ( SILVERSTARNATION) — The Cowboys have been smooth sailing but all might not be well with the recent news in regards to linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

“After all the joy for the Dallas Cowboys following their 49-17 victory over the Giants this past Sunday it’s back to the reality of pro football,” Mickey Spagnola said. “Cowboys finding out that middle linebacker Vander Esch will be lost for the rest of the season and it could be the end of his career.”

Vander Esch has not played since jamming his neck after being impelled into Micah Parsons during a Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Vander Esch was expected to come off of injured reserve this week however, due to the nature of his symptoms he might not return to the NFL at all.

“I know most of these conversations that I have been involved in with him where tough I gave him time and space to get through it and think about it,” Head coach Mike McCarthy said.

It has been reported that the team is devastated with the loss of Vander Esch.