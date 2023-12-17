FRISCO, TEXAS (SILVERSTARNATION) The 10-3 Dallas Cowboys are going up against the 7-6 Buffalo Bills in Buffalo.

“The first key is no Joshing around, This Cowboys defense must contain Bills quarterback Josh Allen,” Spagnola said. “While a lot of people want to make a big deal out of him being picked off 14 times, he has run the ball for 374 yards and 10 touchdowns.”

The Cowboy’s defense has played well, ranking fourth in points allowed per game (17.9).

Dak Prescott leads the Cowboys offense and is a favorite amongst many. Prescott has thrown for 3,505 yards, 28 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

” The second key is serve and protect and that means of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott,” Spagnola said. “He’s got a seven game streak of throwing multiple touchdown passes and that might not be easy against this Bills defense.”

Mickey said the third key is to not let down.

“No can do after beating the Eagles for the Cowboys fifth consecutive win,” Spagnola said.