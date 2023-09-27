SILVER STAR NATION (FRISCO) — Silver Star Insider Mickey Spagnola says the Dallas Cowboys had done “a heck of a job” against the run in the first two games of the season. But the Cowboys allowed 222 yards rushing in a week three loss to Arizona.

Linebacker Micah Parsons said positive experiences can stem from negative ones.

“The positive of failure is that you always learn,” Parsons said. “You lose in the moment and that sucks, but the positive is that you always learn. You never want to take a double L….We’re human. No one is perfect….last week just wasn’t perfect.”