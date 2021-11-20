Mickey’s keys to beating Kansas City

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) — The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs battle it out in Arrowhead Stadium which many believe will be a barnburner.

America’s Team will have to get the offense rolling without wide receiver Amari Cooper after the club placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

Offensive tackle Tyron Smith is listed questionable but is expected to start after missing last week’s game due to an ankle injury.

The last time these two teams played was in 2017. The Cowboys hosted the Chiefs and won 28-17.

As always, our Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has his Keys to Victory report ahead of Sunday’s game.

The game kicks off on FOX at 3:25 p.m. Central Daylight Time Sunday.