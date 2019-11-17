Mickey’s keys to defeat Lions

The Dallas Cowboys face at backup Quarterback when they take the field in Detroit on Sunday afternoon.

Time for those Silver Star Nation Keys to the Cowboys game on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

The first key is good night’s sleep. This is a rare noon start for the Cowboys. They need to get going early as in the first quarter. Once again, they got off to a slow start against the Minnesota Vikings in that loss. They cannot repeat that Sunday against the Lions.

The second key is pound Driskel. With Matthew Stafford out, Jeff Driskel will start his seventh game in the National Football League. He has only one in five in those six starts. And in those six games, he’s been sacked 17 times. The Cowboys have to follow suit. Pressure, pressure, pressure.

And the third key is no dead zone. They call possessions inside the 20, the red zone. Well, for the Cowboys, it’s been their dead zone. In the four losses, the Cowboys have only scored five touchdowns in their 12 red zone possessions. They’ve got to do better than that starting Sunday.

