Mickey’s keys to victory over Bears

With the Dallas Cowboys playing the Chicago Bears Thursday night, that means it’s time tonight for those Silver Star Nation Keys to the game.

The first key is give Dak a chance. The Bears defense can be suffocating. They’re only giving up 17 points a game, even though it’s just a six and six team record. Cowboys have to do a better job of protecting him than they did against the blitz happy Bills on Thanksgiving Day.

The second key is no Mac attack. So, if the Cowboys are going to stop that Bears defense, they’ve got to stop their outside linebacker Kahlil Mack, he can single handedly destroy an offense, especially with his pass rush. And he doesn’t just rush the quarterback. He creates turnovers in the pocket. They better keep an eye on him. And Lael Collins, the right tackle, should have his hands full.

And the third key is bear down. And that’s the Cowboys defense against a Bears offense that has been struggling most of the season. They don’t score many points. Only twice in 12 games have they scored more than 24 points. But quarterback Mitch Trubisky has had his best games in these last two wins by the Bears. The Cowboys cannot allow him to get comfortable.

And those are our Silver Star Nation keys to the game.