FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – Can the Cooper Rush success continue? That’s the question on the minds of many Dallas Cowboys fans as the backup quarterback goes for his third straight victory since taking over for the injured Dak Prescott.

If Dallas defeats the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Rush would be the first Cowboys quarterback to ever win his first four starts with the team. One victory in his only start last season and two already this season provide Rush the chance at the rare record.

So what will it take to beat a Washington team that has performed below its potential and is hungry to turn things around? Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has the answer in this weeks’ Keys to the Game.

The Cowboys and Commanders kick off at AT&T Stadium Sunday at noon.