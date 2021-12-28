NFL legend John Madden dead at 85

FILE – In this Aug. 5, 2006 file photo, former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward his bust during his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Madden, 73, the burly former head coach who worked as a broadcast analyst for all four major networks, is calling it quits. Madden worked for the past three seasons on NBC’s Sunday night NFL game. His last telecast was the Super Bowl between Arizona and Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, file)

NEW YORK, NY (SILVER STAR NATION) – The NFL has announced the unexpected passing of legendary NFL coach and broadcaster John Madden.

The NFL released this statement late Tuesday afernoon:

Earlier today we received the sad news that the great John Madden died unexpectedly this morning. He was 85. “On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. “Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.” Memorial service information will be announced when available. NFL COMMUNICATIONS NEWS RELEASE

Madden is considered one of the greatest football minds in the history of game. He retired from the broadcast chair at the end of 2008 but kept busy with football and his worldwide phenomena of NFL video games.

FOX broadcast a new documentary on the legendary coach just last weekend.