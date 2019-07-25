Report: Elliott not on Cowboys’ plane to camp

FRISCO, Tex. (BCH Sports) — The Dallas Cowboys team flight took off for training camp in Oxnard, California today, running back Zeke Elliott was not on the flight according to ESPN.

The flight to California is optional, but the majority of the players and coaches were on that flight.

Elliott is not considered late for camp, yet. The flight was optional, but players have until Friday morning to report to the team hotel. Players that do not report on time are subject to fines by the team.

The Cowboys’ running back is still under contract with the team for the next two years. He’s set to make almost $4,000,000 this year and over $9,000,000 in 2020.

If he doesn’t report to camp by August 6th, Elliott loses a year toward free agency.

Dallas’ first training camp practice is Saturday morning in Oxnard, CA.

