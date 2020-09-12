Texas Online Overtime | Season 2 – Week 3

AMARILLO, Texas (Nexstar) — The Hamlin Pied Pipers were on the road in Albany for some fantastic big country football, and down in Waco the Salado Eagles are at home hosting the Stephenville Yellow Jackets.

If you love high school football, Texas Online Overtime is the place for you.

See highlights from across the state above.

About Texas Online Overtime:

Texas Online Overtime takes you across the State of Texas, looking at top teams from each region in Nexstar Media Group’s broadcasting area. The digital-only program utilizes the resources of sports teams in Abilene, Amarillo, Austin, Brownsville, El Paso, Lubbock, Midland, San Angelo, Texarkana, Tyler, Waco, and Wichita Falls.