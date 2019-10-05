The injury report going into Cowboys vs Packers game

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys certainly got a favorable injury report on Friday heading into Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.
Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has details and analysis. Use the video link to see his report.
by: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.comPosted: / Updated:
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys certainly got a favorable injury report on Friday heading into Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.
Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has details and analysis. Use the video link to see his report.