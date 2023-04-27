DALLAS (Nexstar) — Before the 2023 NFL Draft kicked off from Kansas City on Thursday night, the Silver Star Nation hosted a Dallas Cowboys Draft Preview at 6:30 p.m.

Use the video player above to watch a replay of Tobin McDuff and Mickey Spagnola from the Star in Frisco.

In the first round of the draft, the Cowboys were scheduled to have the 26th pick. The Carolina Panthers had the No. 1 overall pick. The first round had only have 31 selections, because the Miami Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick for tampering.

The Associated Press conducted a mock draft ahead of the real one and said, “[The] Cowboys bolster their secondary with the best safety in the draft.”

The AP guessed ahead of time that the Cowboys might pick Brian Branch from Alabama.

The Cowboys ended their 2022 season with a 12-5 record. Dallas made it to the NFC Division Playoff, getting knocked out by the 49ers.