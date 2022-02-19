LUBBOCK, Texas — The No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated the No. 20 UT Longhorns Saturday in Austin by a final score of 61 – 55.

The live event is over. Use the video player above to watch a replay of the post-game press conference by Coach Mark Adams.

“It was a war out there,” Adams said. “I’m glad the clock ran out.”

Adams also spoke of UT Coach Chris Beard as his friend. This is the second time Adams, who was once an assistant to Beard at Texas Tech, defeated Beard.

Clarence Nadolny and Bryson Williams also spoke after the game. Use the video player below to watch. Williams scored 17 points, and Nadolny added 14.

Coach Beard and two UT players also spoke after the game. Use the video player directly below to watch.

Red Raiders fans packed into Erwin Center in Austin, and their nonstop chants made the game seem almost like a Texas Tech home game.

After the victory, Texas Tech is 21 – 6 on the season, and 10 – 4 in the Big 12 conference. Kansas is on top of the Big 12 with a 10 – 2 record (21 – 4 overall).