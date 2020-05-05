1  of  5
WATCH – Silver Star Nation: Post-Draft Special

Silver Star Nation
(KLRT/Nexstar) – The first ever NFL virtual draft was a huge success for both the National Football League as a whole and the Dallas Cowboys in particular.

For the NFL, the virtual draft format saw little to no technical difficulties and the highest viewership of any draft in history, with an estimated 8.4 million viewers over the course of the three day event.

For the Cowboys, it’s one of the best drafts they’ve had in the history of their franchise, with multiple sources giving them an A+ or A grade after their final pick on Saturday evening.

While time will tell whether or not this draft class is truly a success, on paper, Dallas got value at every pick, great players fell to them, and the potential with each player they drafted is undeniable.

When the final pick of the draft was in, the work began for the Cowboys’ personnel department to begin signing players they still had interest in, who went undrafted.

