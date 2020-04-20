WATCH – Silver Star Nation: Pre-Draft Special

1  of  2
(KLRT/Nexstar) – The 2020 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, with the first round making up the first day of the draft. Wess Moore, Babe Laufenberg, and Mickey Spagnolia, come together to focus on the Dallas Cowboys.

TOPIC #1: Uniqueness of the Draft

As the coronavirus continues to wreck havoc on the U.S., COVID-19 has created a unique situation for the 2020 Draft. With many states in stay-at-home orders and social distancing, there is are many things that won’t be at this year’s event.

TOPIC #2: What do the Cowboys need?

In the off-season, the Cowboys lost Byron Jones, Robert Quinn, Randall Cobb, Maliek Collins, Jeff Heath, and Jason Witten.

Through the losses, the team did ad Gerald McCoy, Ha Ha Clinton Dix, Dontari Poe, and Blake Bell.

So the question remains: How important is this draft to the Dallas Cowboys?

TOPIC #2: Technical Difficulties

With modern technology, we all know that sometimes it fails us. So what does this mean for the NFL 2020 Draft? Mickey and Babe share their thoughts.

