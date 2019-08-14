Smith hits 2 of Dodgers’ 6 HRs as they pound Marlins 15-1

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Justin Turner is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two-run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI (AP) — Even by the Dodgers’ high-scoring standards, Tuesday night was extraordinary.

Rookie Will Smith achieved another milestone in the storybook start to his big league career with his first two-homer game, and Los Angeles twice hit back-to-back homers to pound the Miami Marlins 15-1.

Cody Bellinger tied a career high with his 39th home run and Justin Turner hit his 20th for the Dodgers, who totaled six homers and a season-high 13 extra-base hits — but no singles until there were two out in the ninth.

The six homers tied the record for most by a team at pitcher-friendly Marlins Park, which opened in 2012.

“It was as good a night as we’ve had all year, and that’s saying a lot,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Just a relentless approach.”

Rookie Dustin May (1-1), making his third career start, earned his first win by allowing one run in 5 2/3 innings. Four relievers, including backup catcher Russell Martin, pitched the final 3 1/3 innings to complete a four-hitter.

The Dodgers increased their season run differential to plus-206, best in the majors. Los Angeles has won all four games this year against the last-place Marlins while outscoring them 36-8.

“Everyone wants to be great on this team,” Bellinger said. “That’s what we’re showing.”

The Dodgers, battling the Yankees for the best record in the majors, won for the 11th time in their past 13 games.

Corey Seager and Smith went back-to-back in the fourth inning. Smith added a two-run homer in the sixth to make it 6-1, and Turner and Bellinger hit consecutive homers in the seventh — the 13th time Los Angeles has gone back to back this year.

STELLAR ROOKIE

Smith, a catalyst in the Dodgers’ recent surge, already had two game-ending homers and a grand slam. In 23 games he has nine homers, 26 RBIs and a .324 average.

“It’s special to be here,” Smith said. “It’s a special team.”

Roberts acknowledged Smith has been better than expected, even as a 2016 first-round draft pick.

“He’s very confident right now,” Roberts said. “When he gets a pitch, he’s not missing it. It’s really fun to watch. He’s going to be fun to track.”

MORE OFFENSE

Matt Beaty completed the homer fest with his sixth in the eighth inning, and he added a bases-loaded triple in the ninth. A.J. Pollock doubled three times in three at-bats and scored twice. Relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson doubled in the ninth for the first extra-base hit of his career.

FINISHING A LAUGHER

Both teams used a backup catcher as their final pitcher. Roberts substituted heavily in the late innings, and reliever Adam Kolarek entered in the ninth to play first base.

“Crazy end to the game,” Bellinger said.

The Marlins’ Bryan Holaday took the mound with two out and threw one pitch to end the four-run inning. Martin worked around a leadoff single to pitch a scoreless ninth.

MARLINS PITCHING

Jordan Yamamoto (4-4) allowed four runs in four innings and lost his fourth decision in a row. Wei-Yin Chen gave up six runs in two innings, which hiked his ERA to 7.06.

“The Dodgers are great. Everyone knows that,” Yamamoto said. “They’re a playoff team, and we’re trying to get to that point.”

“It doesn’t feel good,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said, “but it’s just one game.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: INF Tyler White (right trap strain) went on the injured list, and OF Kyle Garlick was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. The Dodgers hope White’s injury will be a short-term issue, Roberts said.

Marlins: RHP Jose Ureña (lower back) threw 24 pitches to batters in a bullpen session. He may work as a reliever when he’s activated, because that way he wouldn’t need as much rehab time, Mattingly said.

OUCH

Plate umpire Chad Fairfield left the field in the ninth after a foul tip hit his face mask.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (11-2, 2.77 ERA), who has won his past three starts, is scheduled to pitch Wednesday night. He was originally scheduled to go Tuesday, but Roberts said he decided to give Kershaw an extra day of rest. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner is only 5-5 in 12 starts against Miami.

Marlins: RHP Elieser Hernandez (2-4, 4.94 ERA) pitched six shutout innings against the Braves last Thursday.

