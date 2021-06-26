Sports radio host talks The Well Creative Productions

Sports talk host Cash Sirois from Sports Radio 1310 and 96.7 FM The Ticket spoke with sportscaster Ben Coker this week.

Sirois now operates The Collectible Network, currently specializing in sports card breaks. He’s the former creative director for the Dallas Mavericks in-game entertainment. Parlaying that into his Dallas-based company, The Well Creative Productions.

Sirois credits a big part of his success there to Mavericks great, Dirk Nowitzki.

Ben Coker will have more with Cash Sirois Sunday, June 27, as they talk sports cards.