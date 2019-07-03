Sports Spotlight: Alyssa Estrada-Hamby and Audry Lopez- July 3, 2019

If you go to a MSU Volleyball Match this fall you might recognize a few faces on the court this season.



Alyssa Estrada-Hamby and Audry Lopez are both continuing their volleyball careers this fall. This time, they will be suiting up in MSU maroon and gold.

As a three year starter for Rider, Hamby earned First Team All-District Honors last season, and will now we tearing it up at DL Ligon Coliseum as MSU’s newest right side blocker.

“Coach Humpert is definitely very passionate about volleyball, and she always wants the best for us girls and shes very competitive. And also being with teammates who are very competitive has definitely prepared me to play college volleyball, “said Alyssa Estrada-Hamby.

Lopez started her collegiate career at Trinity Valley Community College where she averaged 3.18 digs per set with 19 aces last season. As the team’s libero.. Lopez was a key factor in the Cardinal’s fifth place finish at the NJCAA Division I National Tournament.

“I thought I was going to go into Trinity Valley just being able to learn a lot and learn from others too as we had Brazilian players on our team, so I thought that was really cool, yeah. So, I didn’t think I was going to be that successful. I knew we were going to have success as a team, but just being able to grow as a player there was really amazing,” said Audry Lopez.

While both Alyssa and Audry look forward to another season of volleyball, they most look forward to playing closer to home in front of friends and family.

“Oh my mom she just pumps me up, we listen to just like really pump up music,and she just tells me to like do your best and just play your hardest. I’m her only child and so she also loves the sport of volleyball herself so it was like really important for her to continue to watch me for like the next four years of my life,” said Alyssa Estrada-Hamby.

“Its really great being able to be home with my family and see more of my sister play, and she can also watch me play too. She’s a freshman at Archer City High School, so us being able to watch each other is going to be really exciting this year,” said Audry Lopez.

There will be a lot of familiar faces in the stands for Alyssa and Audry, but they’ll also have a new family.. .with the MSU Mustang volleyball team.