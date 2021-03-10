Sports Spotlight: Clark Candiotti – March 10, 2021

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clark Candiotti is the son of former MLB pitcher Tom Candiotti. Clark is pursuing a professional career of his own, and his journey has brought him to Vernon College.

M.J. Baird takes a look at the Chaps’ story in this Sports Spotlight.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News