Sports Spotlight: Dan Campagna’s battle with colon cancer – September 2, 2020

Dan Campagna is fighting the hardest battle of his life.

The former Rider Raider football star went on to play college football at the University of Alabama, and he is no stranger to tough battles on the field. However it’s his current battle off the field which is the toughest yet: stage 4 colon cancer.

Dan is in the middle of a 12 week immunotherapy program at Envita Medical Center in Scottsdale, Arizona. His cancer treatment is not FDA approved, meaning it is non-insurable and certain treatment cannot be completed in the United States. So trips across the border to Mexico are included.

Friends and family have set up a GoFundMe page to help with out-of-pocket medical costs for the Campagna family. If you are interested, Dan’s fundraiser page can be found here.

