Sports Spotlight: Friends On & Off the Diamond – October 7, 2020

Most people have a childhood friend who they grew up with. Maybe even went to the same elementary school of played youth sports together.

More often than not, by the time college comes around the two go their separate ways and see each other less frequently. That’s not the case for a Burkburnett duo who are continuing their friendship on and off the field at the next level.

Caleb Mooney and Tyler Fortin, a pair of Burkburnett baseball players, are lifelong friends. Now the two are going on to play collegiate baseball together at Spoon River College in Canton, Illinois.

“Oh, going to the same school and stuff would be cool,” said Fortin. “It’s like a once in a lifetime thing. We are actually doing this together. All the talk and we finally made it happen.”

The way the story goes – Caleb actually committed to Spoon River first, but it wasn’t long thereafter that Tyler got an offer to. Some recruitment from his friend certainly didn’t hurt.

“I was at their house one day and he mentioned my name to the coach at the college we are going to, John Kurtz. And he was like send me video and start telling me your grades and stuff. So I did and he liked what he saw. I couldn’t do without this guy (Mooney) helping me out along the way,” said Fortin.

Their friendship on and off the field goes way back. And starting with youth baseball the memories never go away.

“It was like one summer, my first time ever playing travel baseball. We were going to Florida and we picked him up for a tournament. It was the first time were were playing together even though we knew each other forever. And we’ve played with each other ever since,” said Fortin.

“I got the call,” said Mooney. “‘Hey, do ya’ll want to play?’ We were like ‘Yeah, we’ll go play’. Tyler said we could ride with them so we took an 18 hour trip together in an RV playing PS4 and MLB The Show all the way down there while our dads were driving.”

Fast forward a few years and the memories continue. Entering their senior season at Burkburnett the two have high expectations for success. And come next August the two will start a new chapter as college roommates.