After moving around Texoma as the son of a coach, Jed Castles has found a home at Rider. The senior tight end is a big part of the Raiders run through the 5A playoffs, which continues this week in the state semifinals.

Rider plays Aledo at Apogee Stadium on the campus of the University of North Texas. Kickoff is at 7pm on Friday January 8, 2021. Click here for the link to purchase tickets to the game.