Sports Spotlight: Vernon Tennis– Oct. 16, 2019

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Vernon tennis is on-track for yet another run to the state tournament. The Lions have now won their district title for 31 straight years.

The powerhouse 4A school is led by head coach Carrie Castlebury who has her team thinking the right way.

Vernon’s longtime tennis coach was Ruben Vargas. He set the bar high from his start in 1989 with six state tennis titles in his 27-year tenure. The most recent coming in 2003. He retired in 2016, but the team’s three decades of dominance aren’t taken for granted.