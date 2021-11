WACO (KFDX/KJTL) — The Christ Academy Volleyball team was our Team of the Week Wednesday, November 24, after winning State for a second straight year.

Now, we shine the Sports Spotlight on a special experience the team had while in Waco: they were able to stay as a team at the historic Dr Pepper House.

Maddie Hooker and some of her teammates gave Tobin McDuff a tour.