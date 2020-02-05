Supercars champ McLaughlin gets IndyCar seat with Penske

1  of  115
Closings & Delays
50 Plus Zone Agape Church WF All Family Chiropractic Anchor Christian Academy Archer City ISD Bellevue ISD Benjamin ISD Big Pasture Schools Bowie ISD Browning Electric Bryson ISD Burkburnett ISD Children Come First Day Care Children's Dentristry-WF Christ Academy City View ISD Clarity Direct Care Community Health Care Center Crowell ISD Daughters of The Nile Dept of Family and Protective Services (CPS) District Court, 30th District Court, 89th Dr. Diane Cooper Duncan Public Schools Electra ISD Falls-Ride Family Health Center First Baptist Church Henrietta - CDC First Baptist Church WF- Wee School First Presbyterian Church--W.F. Floral Heights United Methodist Church Forestburg ISD Friendly Door - Iowa Park God's Blessings Child Development Center Gold-Burg ISD Graham ISD Grandfield Public Schools Green Door Senior Center Growing Center Daycare Harmony Clinics Harrold ISD Health and Human Services Commission Henrietta ISD Holliday ISD Holliday Senior Center Hospice of Wichita Falls Volunteer Training Class Hospice Wings of Hope Imagination Station Daycare-Electra Interfaith Outreach Services Iowa Park CISD Jacksboro ISD Kinderkids Learning Center Knox City-O'Brien CISD Lawton Public Schools Learning Depot Day Care Learning Tree Preschool Maplewood Eyecare Center Midway ISD Midwestern State University Montague ISD Munday ISD Neurological Surgery Specialists of North Texas Newcastle ISD Nocona ISD Nortex Regional Planning Commission North Central Texas College North Texas Rehab Aquatic and Wellness Center Notre Dame Catholic School Olney ISD Orthopaedic Assoc. OSTC & The MRI Center OSTC Wellness and Physical Therapy Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Pediatric Assoc. Petrolia CISD Petrolia Meals on Wheels Petrolia Senior Center and Meals on Wheels Positive Frame of Mind Counseling Prairie Valley ISD Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Service Center Rose St Day treatment Saint Jo ISD School for Little People Seymour ISD Seymour Road Day School Sheppard Air Force Base Social Security Office--WF Southside Youth Senter Stepping Stone Child Care The Bridge Christian school The Kitchen, Red Door, Green Door, Meals On Wheels The Learning Center Preschool Throckmorton ISD Trash Collection Trinity United Methodist Church, WF United Regional Care Plus United Regional Care Plus- Burkburnett United Regional Outpatient Rehab United Regional Physicians Group Vernon College Waste Connections Trash Service Weight Watchers Wichita Christian Wichita County Courthouse Wichita County Offices Wichita Falls Country Chapel Wichita Falls ISD Wichita Falls Meals on Wheels Windthorst ISD Woodson ISD YMCA Early Childhood and Youth programs Young County Public Schools

Supercars champ McLaughlin gets IndyCar seat with Penske

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Acura Team Penske owner Roger Penske gestures to a crew member during the Rolex 24 hour auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Team Penske will give Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin a shot at IndyCar with a seat in the road course race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May.

McLaughlin will also participate in next week’s preseason testing at Circuit of the Americas in Texas for Team Penske in the No. 2 Dallara/Chevrolet. The two-time and defending champion of the Australian series last month tested for Penske at Sebring with Penske teammates on hand to offer assistance.

“This is an amazing opportunity, to race against some of the best open wheel drivers in the world on one of the most historic tracks in motorsports,” said McLaughlin. “It’s a driver’s dream to get a chance to race an Indy car for Team Penske.”

McLaughlin has won 35 races and 44 poles over the last three seasons while helping Penske win the team championships in 2017 and 2019. He won the driver’s title in each of the last two seasons.

McLaughlin also earned his first win in the Bathurst 1000 race in October, with co-driver Alex Premat. McLaughlin last season set the single-season Supercars record with 18 victories, along with a series-leading 15 poles and 22 podium finishes.

“We believe his talent and his drive will continue to shine behind the wheel of an Indy car,” said Roger Penske. “It will be interesting to see how he continues to develop as we work up to his first race at the Indianapolis Grand Prix.”

Team Penske has won five of the six IndyCar Series races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course since the series began competing on the 2.4-mile track in 2014.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News