Taliyah Brooks collapses before qualifying heptathlon event

Wichita Falls’ Rider Graduate Taliyah Brooks faced a medical setback today during one of her heptathlon events in Eugene, Oregon.

Brooks is vying for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team, competing this weekend in the women’s heptathlon.

She was helped off the track after collapsing in 104 degree heat. There are reports that she was placed in a wheelchair and then taken to Eugene, Oregon’s River Bend Hospital in an ambulance.

Brooks was in second place through four events on Saturday, winning the 100-meter hurdles and the 200-meter race. She finished fifth in the high jump and thirteenth in shot put with a personal best throw.

Today she finished fourth in the long jump, dropping her to fourth place overall.

Brooks was then unable to compete in the javelin throw. We’ll have an update tonight at 10.

The Olympic Trials have been suspended until later this evening when the temperatures cool down.