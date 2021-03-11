Team of the week: Christ Academy girls basketball – March 11, 2021

Our Texoma team of the week is the Christ Academy girls basketball team. The Lady Warriors are playing for a TAPPS 1A state championship on Saturday.
Tip-off is at 10am at College Station high school against Cornerstone Christian (San Angelo).
