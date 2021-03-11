Team of the week: Christ Academy girls basketball – March 11, 2021

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our Texoma team of the week is the Christ Academy girls basketball team. The Lady Warriors are playing for a TAPPS 1A state championship on Saturday.

Tip-off is at 10am at College Station high school against Cornerstone Christian (San Angelo).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News