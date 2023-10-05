The Graham football team is undefeated heading into district play, putting up incredible numbers both offensively and defensively.
M.J. Baird has more with the Steers, as they earn our honor as team of the week!
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
The Graham football team is undefeated heading into district play, putting up incredible numbers both offensively and defensively.
M.J. Baird has more with the Steers, as they earn our honor as team of the week!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now