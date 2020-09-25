Team of the Week: Hirschi Huskies – September 24, 2020

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Hirschi Huskies are our Texoma team of the week!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Oklahoma High School Scores

Latest News

More Local News